One free agent from every team the Browns could target this offseason
There will be plenty of talented free agents available if the Cleveland Browns want to improve their roster in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
New York Jets: Ashtyn Davis, S
While he's not a household name, Ashtyn Davis has had some success with the New York Jets. He recorded 37 tackles and three picks this past season. He's also capable of returning punts which is a need in Cleveland.
Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Cunningham, LB
If the Browns want a veteran linebacker who can rack up the tackles, they could look to Zach Cunningham. The Eagles defense was a mess in 2023 but Cunningham was still a starting-caliber linebacker who played well against the run.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT
Recently released by the Steelers, Chukwuma Okorafor is a former third-round pick with 59 career starts. He's 6-6 and 320 pounds and primarily played right tackle. If Cleveland felt he could slide to the left side, he might be a decent backup to consider.
San Francisco 49ers: Javon Kinlaw, DT
The 49ers traded DeForest Buckner in 2020 in exchange for the 14th overall pick which was used on Javon Kinlaw. The South Carolina product got off to a slow start but came on strong in 2023. He's one of many one-year deal candidates with a high ceiling and a lot to prove.
Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, LB
Of all the linebackers the Browns could add to play alongside JOK, none would be more impactful than Jordyn Brooks. A former first-round pick who didn't have his fifth-year option picked up, Brooks won't be cheap but if he can be added for less than $10 million per year, the Browns should pull the trigger.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lavonte David, LB
He's an older player but Lavonte David is still playing at a high level. Even at 33, he recorded 134 tackles and 4.5 for the Bucks — his 10th season with at least 100 tackles. He's also never had fewer than 87 in a single season.
Tennessee Titans: Azeez Al-Shaair, LB
Azeez Al-Shaair had 163 tackles in 2023 and could be an ideal fit alongside JOK. He was formerly on the 49ers but truly broke out with the Titans this past season.
Washington Commanders: Jacoby Brissett, QB
Fans were practically begging the Browns to bring Jacoby Brissett back at the trade deadline but that never happened. Now, they could look to reunite with him in free agency. If they did, they would have all the confidence needed in their No. 2 signal-caller should Deshaun Watson suffer another injury.