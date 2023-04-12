PFF Day 2 fit for the Browns seems to miss the mark
Mike Renner usually does a great job for Pro Football Focus but he seems to have missed the mark a little when it comes to his pick for the Cleveland Browns Day 2 fit in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Renner, who made day two selections for all 32 teams, picked Baylor nose tackle Siaki Ika for Cleveland. His reasoning makes plenty of sense, saying they need a space-eater next to Dalvin Tomlinson, who was signed in free agency.
"The Browns just need a space eater in the middle of their defense. They brought in Dalvin Tomlinson to help with that, but considering the state of their run defense in 2022, they could add another. Ika is a 6-foot-3, 335-pounder with a little twitch to his game."- Renner, PFF
While adding a powerful nose tackle could potentially turn this defensive line into a massive strength, Ika doesn't seem like a great fit with the Browns.
A transfer from LSU, he headed to Baylor in 2021 and had a very solid campaign that season. However, he never really took that next step as a player in his final campaign.
Of course, nose tackles don't often get the love they deserve so it seemed as though Ika would still be given the benefit of the doubt. But that's no longer the case after his showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Throughout his career, the story on Ika was that he was more athletic than his size suggested. Well, like a Maury Povich paternity test, his numbers proved that was a lie.
Ika was second to last in the 40-yard dash (5.39 seconds), last in the 10-yard split (1.88 seconds), and third from last in both the 3-cone drill (7.8 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle. He didn't compete in the bench press either, which might have been the one drill for him to show out.
Cleveland has often shown they like players who are athletic and have traits to build upon. Ika doesn't fall into that category meaning he's probably not on their radar.
At one point, Ika was considered a Round 1 pick but now, it seems as though he will have to wait until late in Day 2 — and it shouldn't be the Browns that end his wait.