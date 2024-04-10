Predicting the first-round picks for each of the Browns AFC North rivals
Which prospects could be joining the AFC North in the draft?
By Randy Gurzi
Pittsburgh Steelers, Pick No. 20: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
It’s been an interesting offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed Russell Wilson shortly after the Denver Broncos released him. Wilson was once a prominent player in the NFL but now, Denver felt it was best to pay him $85 million to be anywhere else.
Pittsburgh is hopeful they can get a steal after signing him to a veteran minimum but it did lead to them losing Kenny Pickett. The former first-round pick was frustrated at the addition and found himself being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was replaced by Justin Fields, who the Chicago Bears gave up on.
It can be argued that Fields is the best option for Pittsburgh but at the same time, neither one would do well with the offensive line play they had in 2023. That’s why it feels safe to assume they land an offensive tackle in this class. Here, they end up with Amarius Mims, a borderline top-10 talent who could slide since he doesn’t have a lot of experience.
Pittsburgh took Broderick Jones last year and they now add his former teammate. Mims is being projected as a left tackle but played on the right side throughout his college career. Jones played left tackle in college and tried each side as a rookie. Wherever they decide to line them up, it would give Pittsburgh two young bookends to build around.