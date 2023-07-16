Predicting the highest-rated Browns players in Madden 24
The Madden 24 ratings will start to be unveiled on July 17. Here's an early look at which Cleveland Browns players will be the highest-rated.
By Randy Gurzi
Top 3 Browns players on defense
On offense, the Browns had three players top 90 in Madden 23 and the same three top 90 in Madden 24. For what it's worth, Wyatt Teller was an 89 and will probably be the No. 4 player on offense again with a similar score.
Amari Cooper, WR: Predicted rating 90
After catching 68 passes for 865 yards with eight touchdowns with Dallas in 2021, Amari Cooper went into the year with a 90 rating. He then ha 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns while primarily playing with Jacoby Brissett.
His rating should be much higher this year but for some reason, Cooper never gets the respect he deserves. Even Cleveland fans act like he's not in the same category as DeAndre Hopkins despite outplaying him in recent years.
Due to the lack of respect he gets, Cooper is likely to remain a 90. Even though he should be closer to 92 or 93.
Joel Bitonio, LG: Predicted rating 92
Joel Bitonio entered last year with a 90 overall rating after being the highest-rated guard in the league according to PFF. He was No. 2 this past season as he continued to be a stud. He should be a little higher in Madden 24 with this prediction putting him at 92.
Nick Chubb, RB: Predicted rating 97
The No. 1 rated offensive player in Madden 23 for the Browns was Nick Chubb with a 96. He also improves slightly, coming in with a 97. The only thing keeping him from making the leap to 99 is the lack of production he has as a receiver. That lone rating keeps him from being in the 99 club but hopefully, he gets there soon.