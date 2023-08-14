Projected starter cut in Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction Preseason Week 2
• Is DTR going to be QB2?
• Austin Watkins makes a case for a spot
• Shelby Harris forces one former starter out
By Randy Gurzi
Running Back (3):
Nick Chubb
Jerome Ford
Demetric Felton
Nick Chubb continued to sit since the Browns have no intention of risking their workhorse in a meaningless game. They also had Jerome Ford out after he suffered a hamstring injury. They recently added Jordan Wilkins as insurance — but he seems as though he will only make the team if the Ford injury lingers into the regular season.
Right now, Demetric Felton has the edge for the RB3 spot. He's been solid in each of the first two preseason games. He's been much quicker and more decisive than we've seen in the past — likely due to the fact that he's focused on one position now instead of bouncing from running back to wideout.
Wide Receiver (6):
Amari Cooper
Elijah Moore
Donovan Peoples-Jones
David Bell
Cedric Tillman
Austin Watkins, Jr.
Marquise Goodwin (PUP)
Amari Cooper returns for his second season with the Browns and he still doesn't get the love he deserves. He's been a No. 1 wide receiver for the majority of his career but many still don't think he's a No. 1 guy — likely due to his quiet nature which is odd because Nick Chubb is praised for a similar approach.
Elijah Moore joins him and proved he can also be a weapon out of the backfield. He's likely the WR2 but it wouldn't be surprising to see Donovan Peoples-Jones in that role either.
Third and fourth will be David Bell and Cedric Tillman who were each third-round picks. Bell was decent as a rookie although had limited opportunities. Tillman was great in his debut but had some issues against Washington. Still, they both can play and have bright futures.
Lastly, there's Austin Watkins, Jr. who has been the star of the preseason.
There's still no word on how long Marquise Goodwin will be out but the Browns need to play it safe with his blood clot issue. That's why he starts the year out on the PUP and it's going to be a tough call to make when he comes back due to the way Watkins has played.