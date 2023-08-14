Projected starter cut in Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction Preseason Week 2
• Is DTR going to be QB2?
• Austin Watkins makes a case for a spot
• Shelby Harris forces one former starter out
By Randy Gurzi
Safety (5):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell
The question when it comes to safety is how deep Cleveland wants to go. They know who will be the top three players with free agent additions Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod joining former second-round pick Grant Delpit.
Thornhill is the deep coverage guy they have been missing over the past couple of seasons and McLeod is one of the most underrated signings of the offseason. Delpit is a more instinctive player best suited to attack the ball and the addition of Thornhill and McLeod will be a huge benefit for him.
Ronnie Hickman, an undrafted free agent from Ohio State, had two picks in their loss to the Commanders.
He's likely sealed that fourth spot and if they go five deep, D'Anthony Bell should be the man.
Specialists (3):
Cade York
Corey Bojorquez
Charley Hughlett
Cade York is still the kicker and Kevin Stefanski continues to show support for the second-year player from LSU. However, he's missed two kicks in the preseason, going wide from 49 in the opener and 46 against Washington.
He has the leg strength but there's something off. Bubba Ventrone was hired as the special teams coach and he knew his first task would be to get York on track. That needs to happen sooner rather than later.
Outside of York, their other specialists are set with Corey Bojorquez and Charley Hughlett at punter and long snapper respectively.