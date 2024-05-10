Prominent name missing from Browns rookie class as minicamp begins
By Randy Gurzi
After electing not to take an offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns ended up landing a player in undrafted free agency who seemed destined to make it to the 53-man roster. Jalen Sundell from North Dakota State played center and left tackle during his career with the Bison and seemed to be a great developmental prospect.
He was reported as one of the signings Cleveland made following the conclusion of the draft. However, his name is surprisingly missing as the team gets together in Berea for rookie minicamp.
There's no word if Sundell is just absent or if he has yet to actually sign the deal. He also hasn't been reported to be in discussion with other teams, so hopefully this will be cleared up soon.
Browns expect O-line depth to be improved in 2024
Even without looking at Sundell, Cleveland expects their depth to be better in 2024. Following a campaign where nearly every offensive tackle on the roster went to the IR, the Browns signed free agent Hakeem Adeniji as a backup left tackle. They also hope Jack Conklin returns to health as their starter at right tackle. The same is true for Dawand Jones, who was stellar in place of Conklin before his rookie season ended prematurely due to injury.
The Browns remained relatively healthy along the interior of the line but still bolstered the depth there. They took Michigan's Zak Zinter in Round 3 as their swing guard. Zinter is widely considered as a potential starter down the road as well, which might be in 2026 when both Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are scheduled for free agency.
He's joined by free-agent additions Germain Ifedi and Brian Allen who have starting experience at guard and center respectively. Throw in another undrafted free agent in Javion Cohen, and they expect to be vastly improved behind their starting five in 2024.