Cleveland Browns UDFAs who could steal a roster spot at training camp
Which UDFAs could find a way onto the Browns 53-man roster?
By Randy Gurzi
For the most part, the Cleveland Browns were given solid marks on their work in the 2024 NFL Draft. They were able to build depth at important positions and give themselves flexibility down the road.
Michael Hall, Jr. and Zac Zinter can each develop into starters and wide receiver Jamari Thrash has been given praise from former players such as Steve Smith, Sr. They also landed a run-stuffing linebacker in Nathaniel Wilson, a developmental cornerback in Myles Harden, and a powerful D-tackle in Jowon Briggs.
Once the draft was over, they landed even more talent with several undrafted free agents. Here we look at the three UDFAs with the best chance of making the roster in 2024.
Javion Cohen, OL, Miami
Dating back to the NFL Combine, the Browns had their sights set on Miami offensive lineman Javion Cohen. They had a formal meeting with him in Indianapolis and continued to kick the tires when they returned to Berea.
Cohen started his collegiate career at Alabama, spending 2020 through 2022 in Tuscaloosa. He transferred to Miami in 2023 and played there for the past two seasons. He's a powerful run-blocker but played heavily this past season. If they can get his weight under control, he has the tools to succeed — and it's clear by now the Browns want to find a spot for him.
Treyton Welch, TE, Wyoming
A 6-foot-3, 241-pound tight end out of Wyoming, Treyton Welch has a realistic shot of making Cleveland's roster. With Harrison Bryant gone, the TE3 spot is up for grabs and the primary competition for Welch will be free-agent addition Giovanni Ricci.
Welch is a combination tight end who can block and perform in the passing game, which gives him an edge. He had 53 receptions for 616 yards with seven touchdowns for the Cowboys over the past two seasons but needs to get better at creating separation to find success at the next level. His willingness as a blocker could help him buy time to hone his skills and he found the perfect landing spot to give himself the best chance.
Jalen Sundell, OT, North Dakota State
It was surprising that Jalen Sundell went undrafted following an impressive career at North Dakota State. Sundell, who stands 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, played center and left tackle for the Bison and was predicted to be a mid-round selection.
Cleveland didn't add a tackle in the draft but they need someone to groom as a potential replacement for Jedrick Wills. Sundell might not be the long-term option but he landed in an excellent spot and might get a chance to prove he deserves a shot. If nothing else, his versatility and upside could help him make the 53-man roster as a rookie.