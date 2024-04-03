Ranking the Browns 4 most impactful additions in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
2. D’Onta Foreman, RB
Nick Chubb is a monster. He averages more than five yards per rushing attempt and is already fourth all-time in franchise history for rushing yards. With one more healthy season, he could surpass second and be behind only Jim Brown.
Unfortunately, he’s also coming off a serious knee injury. Chubb was hit low by Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 and suffered a torn ACL and MCL which he is still rehabbing. The belief is that he won’t be able to play for the first few weeks of the season which is why the signing of D’Onta Foreman was so important.
Foreman has been in the league since 2017 and spent time with the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears. His best season was in 2022 when he took over the starting role following the Panthers’ decision to trade Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco. Foreman finished with nine starts in 17 games and had 914 yards with five touchdowns.
He added 425 yards and four touchdowns for the Bears last year and averages 4.2 yards per attempt. At 6-foot-0 and 230 pounds, Foreman gives the Browns a bruiser who can work in tandem with Jerome Ford. His presence will be vital as they get through the first part of the season without Chubb. He’s also capable of serving as a short-yardage back when Chubb does return.