Ranking the Browns 4 most impactful additions in 2024
What are the top 4 additions so far for the Browns?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jerry Jeudy, WR
Needing more production out of their wide receiver position, the Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy who spent the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos. This was the third season in a row Cleveland added a wideout with Amari Cooper joining in 2022 and Elijah Moore being added in 2023.
Jeudy was the first of the three to land an extension though as the Browns signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $58 million. Considering Jeudy has never topped the 1,000-yard mark as a pro, this move was met with a lot of criticism. The Browns are clearly banking on his potential and believe he can be a long-term solution.
Cleveland does boast some impressive talent in the receiving game with Cooper crossing 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons — the first player in franchise history to do so. Moore had 640 yards in his first season with the team and David Njoku went off with 81 receptions for 882 yards.
However, their depth was an issue. This was evident in Week 17 when Cooper and Moore were sidelined due to injuries. With them out, there were no receivers capable of getting open. The offense stalled out the entire second half — Moore went down just before halftime — which is why this addition was needed.
Jeudy should move into the WR2 role which will make everyone’s job easier. That’s why he’s currently their most impactful addition.