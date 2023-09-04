Ranking the opposing QBs on the Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule
With the Cleveland Browns regular season opener less than a week away, we take a look at the opposing quarterbacks on the upcoming schedule.
The Browns defense will face off against every imaginable type of signal caller in 2023: prototypical pocket passers, mobile threats, ascending talents, rookies, and journeymen. Now, let us rank these quarterbacks and see how they stack up.
QB No. 14: Josh Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals
Life comes at you fast. Recently Kevin Stefanski named Josh Dobbs the backup to Deshaun Watson. Less than 24 hours later, Dobbs was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, and the presumed starter Colt McCoy was released.
Now in Arizona, Dobbs will be reunited with his former quarterback coach from last season, Drew Petzing. While no starter has been officially announced as of yet, if you follow their actions, it appears Dobbs will get the opportunity.
But there is a lot of time between now and Week 9 and there is the possibility that Dobbs is benched for rookie Clayton Tune by that point. With a front office in full tank mode, it’s highly unlikely that they put Kyler Murray back on the field, even if he’s healthy and ready for action. Either way, this should be the most quarterback-friendly game on the Browns schedule.
QB No. 13: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers
How do I say this without being outright disrespectful to Steelers fans? Here it goes. Kenny Pickett doesn't strike fear in the hearts of his opponents.
Even while recognizing that Pickett does have some intriguing weapons on the outside, the second-year quarterback would need to take a massive step forward this season to climb up this list. But the Steelers seem intent on giving Pickett every opportunity to prove that he is the guy in Pittsburgh.
Given the pedigree of their head coach, and their proclivity for putting a solid defense on the field, don't be surprised if the Steelers once again are within striking distance of a wildcard berth. However, whatever success the Steelers see in 2023 feels like it will be in spite of Pickett, as opposed to being because of Pickett.