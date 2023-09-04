Ranking the opposing QBs on the Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule
QB No. 2: Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
As if the AFC wasn't already log-jammed with stellar quarterback play, Aaron Rodgers threw his hat in the ring when he was traded to the New York Jets. Rodgers, who will turn 40 during this upcoming season, still appears to have his fastball. He joins a Jets team that has one of the preeminent young wide receivers in Garrett Wilson and a running back stable now headlined by Dalvin Cook.
Time will tell if Rodgers' stop in New York will end better than his predecessor’s foray in a Jets jersey did. But for a team that was presumably a quarterback away from contention, acquiring the former three-time MVP of the league seems like the marquee move of the NFL’s offseason.
Rodgers is a top-five talent to ever play quarterback in the NFL. If he is three-quarters of the player that he was in 2021, the Jets are going to be a contender and Rodgers could be in consideration for his fourth Most Valuable Player award.
QB No. 1: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Sometimes being bad isn't enough. Sometimes when you are bad is the most important factor. For the Cincinnati Bengals, being bad in 2019 was the greatest thing to ever happen to the franchise.
Being the worst team in the league in that particular year landed the Bengals the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which in turn put Joe Burrow directly into their lap. Now, heading into his fourth season in the NFL, Burrow and the Bengals are gunning for their third straight AFC North title.
The Bengals aspirations may start with the AFC North crown; however, their end game is the Lombardi Trophy. That is the beauty of having a truly elite quarterback like Joe Burrow, your winning window is perpetually open as long as you have him under center.
The only question surrounding Burrow heading into 2023 is his health. More specifically, the health of Burrow’s right calf.
But since Burrow has since returned to practice and he's not wearing a calf sleeve, it is safe to assume that he plans on playing. And if Burrow is on the field, he will be the best quarterback that the Browns will face during the regular season in 2023.