Ranking the opposing quarterbacks on the Browns 2024 schedule
QB No. 4: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert is entering his fifth year in the NFL. To this point, Herbert has thrown for more yards than any other quarterback through their first four seasons in league history. However, the Chargers are undergoing a massive transition with the hiring of head coach Jim Harbaugh.
How will Harbaugh’s arrival impact Herbert? The general consensus is that the Chargers are going to become a run heavy offense under Harbaugh. When you add the philosophical shift to the fact that the Chargers will be breaking in a young wide receiver core, it would be natural to expect Herbert’s stats to decline. But water always finds its level, so I would not be surprised to see Herbert once again at the top of the league in yards and touchdowns.
QB. No 3: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson is coming off his second NFL MVP season at the age of 27. Whether or not he's the most impressive thrower of the football is inconsequential. Jackson’s effectiveness is beyond dispute at this point.
Under Todd Monken’s direction, Jackson has become a more efficient player while not exposing himself to the same injuries that plagued his 2021 and 2022 campaigns. When you factor in the addition of Derrick Henry to a skill group that already had Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Zay Flowers, it appears that Jackson should be in for another stellar year.
The only question surrounding Baltimore’s offense is how quickly they can get their offensive line to gel.
QB No. 2: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
The AFC North is not bereft of quarterback talent. In addition to the aforementioned Jackson, the NFL’s blood and guts division also houses one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Burrow. The Ohio native also gets to throw to arguably the best wide receiver duo in the league, in Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins.
The only question surrounding Burrow is, can the star quarterback stay healthy? Burrow has finished two of his four seasons on the IR. But if Burrow can manage to keep himself healthy then he is without question one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL.
QB. No. 1: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Real shocker here, huh? Patrick Mahomes has every accolade that a quarterback can achieve during his brief time in the NFL. Super Bowl championships, Super Bowl MVPs, regular season MVPs, it has all become just part of the process for Mahomes.
It would be foolish to assume that Mahomes is done dominating the league as he is gunning for his third straight championship. As long as Mahomes has Andy Reid on the sidelines and Travis Kelce on the field, it appears to be business as usual. And right now, business is booming for Mahomes.