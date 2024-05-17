Five best players Cleveland Browns will face in 2024
Cleveland Browns fans know that their team has the toughest strength of schedule for the 2024 season. With the final schedule reveal on Wednesday, we can now assess the top five players and athletes the Browns will face in order of appearance in 2024.
The first tough customer for the Browns on our top five list is Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, 24, in Week 1. Cleveland hosts the Cowboys which is good news because the hometown crowd will support Deshaun Watson's return after missing the majority of the 2023 due to injury. Parsons will have a keen eye on Watson looking for any signs of rust as he tries to get his team off to a positive start on the road in 2024.
The second player to make our list is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, 25, who the Browns will play at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 6. Playing at the Linc is tough for all opposing teams, and it gives the dual threat Hurts the home-field advantage to run and pass the ball with more ease than usual against the visiting Browns. In 2023, Hurts passed for over 3,800 yards and rushed for over 600.
In addition to Micah Parsons and Jalen Hurts, three more offensive superstars make the list
The third player on our list is an AFC North foe that the Browns have to face two times each season. He's the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, 27. Jackson has proven over the years that he can excel with different offensive talent surrounding him. He remains the biggest offensive threat for the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns play the Ravens at home in Week 8 and in Baltimore in Week 18.
Fourth on the list is the defending Super Bowl MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, 28. The Browns host the Chiefs in Week 15 on Sunday, December 15. Mahomes's resume is legendary in both the regular and postseason. Cleveland has historically had a difficult time containing him. Then again, so has everyone.
The fifth tough player to make our list is former Kansas City Chief and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, 30. The Browns host the Dolphins in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football. Hill's speed, route running skills, and overall athleticism make him difficult to cover so Cleveland's defensive players will have their work cut out for them.