Rashard Higgins: Browns "Partied like it was 1999" after beating Steelers
The Browns playoff win deserved a huge celebration
By Randy Gurzi
Earlier this week, Rashard Higgins decided it was time to call it a career. The seven-year pro signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns — and he wasn't alone. Former third-round pick Christian Kirksey also decided to retire with the team where he spent six years playing linebacker.
While spending time at the facility, Higgins hopped on the Browns radio network to discuss his tenure in Cleveland. He shared his two fondest memories, which might be easy to guess. First, it was their win in Week 3 over the New York Jets to stop a long losing streak. Second, it was their 2020 playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Higgins said the Browns knew what needed to be done, went into Pittsburgh, and "had a dog walk" with them. Cleveland won 48-37 thanks to jumping out to a 28-0 lead. After the game, Higgins said the team was partying like it was 1999.
"That feeling, that celebration in the locker room. We partied like it was 1999 again, it was amazing."
1999 is, of course, the year the Browns franchise returned to the NFL. The win in 2020 was their first postseason win since returning to the league and it's hard to blame them for enjoying the moment. Meanwhile, the Steelers acted as if it didn't matter since they would be "clapped" by the Chiefs.
Kansas City won the game but Cleveland held their own, falling 22-17 on the road. They might have won if Higgins scored a touchdown late in the first half but a missed helmet-to-helmet call resulted in a devastating turnover.
Higgins finished his career with 137 receptions for 1,890 yards with 12 touchdowns — all with the Browns. He spent 2022 with the Carolina Panthers, where he re-joined Baker Mayfield. Higgins appeared in three games that year with no receptions.