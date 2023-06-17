Recently added Cleveland Browns who are already cut candidates
Despite being recently added, these three Cleveland Browns could be on the way out before taking a snap with the franchise
By Randy Gurzi
Making it in the NFL is hard — and just getting signed to a team doesn't always guarantee anything. That could be the case this season for several players on the Cleveland Browns, even some who were recently added.
Due to extended depth on the roster, these three recent additions could already be on the bubble despite never taking a snap with the Browns.
3 recent Browns additions that could already be cut candidates
3. Mike Ford, CB
A five veteran, Mike Ford signed with Cleveland this offseason following stints with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons. He comes into the 2023 campaign with 61 appearances and nine starts under his belt.
Ford is known for his talent as a special teams ace and has 70 tackles to his credit. The Browns have struggled for years to find talent on this unit, which is why they added him. It's also why they went with Bubba Ventrone after parting ways with Mike Priefer.
The issue is, he's really going to have to stand out in order to make the roster. Right now, Cleveland has a lot of talent at cornerback including Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Martin Emerson, A.J. Green, and rookie Cameron Mitchell. It feels as though all five of them should be locks and while Ford is primarily expected to play on special teams, he's going to need to prove he's able to play corner should injuries happen.
Throw in the fact that they have Jakeem Grant and Jaelen Darden fighting for a role as specialists in the return game, and it makes things even tougher for Ford. While they don't play the same role, there are only so many 'specialists' that can make a roster — which is part of why special teams units can be so difficult to fix.