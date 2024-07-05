Redrafting the 2018 NFL Draft: What if Browns had Andrew Berry then?
105. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State
Browns original pick: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
Instead of landing a defensive end early in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, they wait until the fourth round and take a stab at another high-upside pass rusher with Josh Sweat out of Florida State.
Sweat was 21 years old entering the draft with a whopping 9.71 RAS. Sweat was fairly productive as a Seminole and showed the athletic upside this regime values in an edge defender. Landing Sweat instead of Thomas a full round later would have been huge for the Browns.
150. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, USF
Browns original pick: Genard Avery, LB, Memphis
Instead of a different wide receiver with their last selection or the original pick here at 150, this regime targets another young and athletic prospect to add to Stefanski's offense. Antonio Callaway struggled a bit on the field and mightily off of it and Genard Avery showed some upside but struggled to carve out a specific role in Cleveland.
We have seen some flashes of what Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been able to do, primarily as a deep threat, in the NFL, and showed all the signs of being that type of player coming out of South Florida. At 6-foot-4 and running a 4.37 forty-yard dash, "MVS" would have been a great addition to this Josh Allen-led offense under head coach Kevin Stefanski.
175. Foley Fatukasi, DT, UConn
Browns original pick: Damion Ratley, WR, Texas A&M
Damion Ratley rarely found the field for the Browns, finding himself on the bubble of the roster in 2018 and 2019 before moving on to the Giants. Drafting a solid depth piece on the defensive line instead of another wide receiver seems like a more likely option for the current front office. Foley Fatukasi earned an 8.57 RAS at 315 pounds, which would have Berry, Stefanski, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz licking their chops.
188. Jordan Mailata, OT, Rugby/Australia
Browns original pick: Simeon Thomas, CB, Louisiana
Jordan Mailata is a player who would have had Andrew Berry written all over him. Despite having never played American football prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, Mailata's size, athleticism, and rugby experience made him a polarizing option for all 32 NFL teams.
If a team thought they had the coaching staff to take this giant piece of clay and mold it into a starting NFL offensive tackle, a sixth-round pick wouldn't be crazy to spend on a guy like Mailata. Particularly if we are operating under the assumption that Cleveland has Bill Callahan as their offensive line coach as they did when this regime took over, Cleveland would have been a team with enough confidence to take a stab at a talented and athletic tackle prospect like Mailata.
They even showed interest in a former rugby star just this offseason prior to the draft, so the idea that they would entertain taking a guy like Mailata in the sixth round is certainly not out of the question, with potentially huge dividends.