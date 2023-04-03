Rumors: Tyreek Hill showed interest in Cleveland Browns
Ahead of the 2022 season, Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins, in one of the most surprising moves in recent years. Now looking back one year later, it could have been the Cleveland Browns who were adding the Pro Bowl wide receiver.
While at an autograph signing, Hill was seen on camera telling a fan wearing a Deshuan Watson jersey that he tried to go to Cleveland but that the team was unwilling to pay for him.
Hill wound up with the Dolphins, who gave up a first, a second, and two fourth-round picks in 2022 as well as a 2023 sixth-round pick in the trade. They then signed him to a massive extension worth $120 million over four seasons.
This trade was finalized just one week after Cleveland landed Amari Cooper for a mere fifth-round pick. He's also on a much more affordable deal, making roughly $20 million per season.
There's no telling if he was asking to join the Browns before the Cooper trade but it's also hard to say Andrew Berry didn't make a better deal. While Hill has better numbers than Cooper, the cost to acquire him would have been far too steep for a franchise already void of draft picks — and it's not as if they could have even matched what Miami gave without going deep into the future.
Having said that, Hill is the exact type of player this offense has been looking to pair with Deshaun Watson. They feel good about Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones but have wanted someone to stretch the field with top-end speed.
Cleveland did add Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin in an effort to find that. Both can threaten defenses but don't have near the skill level Hill does. And while there's almost no way to have seen this one happen, it's fun to think about what Hill could have done with Watson throwing him the ball.