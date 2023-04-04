Should Cleveland Browns zero in on Michigan DE?
The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching for the Cleveland Browns. With no draft picks until Round 3 due to the Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore trades, respectively, Cleveland finds itself in a tough position to add quality in the draft. To expect another emerging starter like corner Martin Emerson might be a stretch for GM Andew Berry, but he has to find a diamond in the rough or two.
This is why the Cleveland Browns should consider drafting Michigan defensive end Mike Morris in the third round. The Browns might have gotten lucky as his Combine numbers were not what was to be expected, thus his stock falling a bit. But what he lacks in measurables, Morris shows up on the field and is just a plain and simple good football player.
He has the size and strength to be a sufficient run stopper at end right away. His pass rushing abilities might take a little time to develop and he doesn't have a true go to pass rushing move. But the 2022 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year did have 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss for the Wolverines and played a critical role in helping stop C.J. Stroud and the high flying Ohio State offense in Columbus.
And with the need at defensive end so critical for the Browns, taking a guy with good productivity at a school known for developing solid defensive lineman should intrigue them. He could slight right into the two deep behind Myles Garrett, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and Alex Wright.
Not being put in an immediate position for playing reps could benefit Morris greatly. And having a player like Garrett to learn from should only help him in the long run.
Even after a free agency full of signing defensive linemen, Cleveland needs to continue to develop its own homegrown talent at the position. Drafting a player like Mike Morris would be an ideal pick for the Browns.