Thursday is a monster night for two Cleveland Browns players
The Cleveland Browns will face the New York Jets on Thursday night and the game could loom large for these two players
By Greg Newland
With the Cleveland Browns getting one additional preseason game (because of the Hall of Fame Game Thursday night), there's a good chance that you won’t see a ton of starters on the field.
It’s already been stated that Kellen Mond will get the start at quarterback, and it’s highly unlikely that any of the offensive or defensive stars will play.
That doesn’t mean that this game is any less important for some Browns. Not only are a lot of guys fighting for a spot on this roster, but they are also working to put up strong film for other teams as rosters start to trim down.
One of the biggest battles on the Browns roster right now is for the third quarterback position behind Deshaun Watson and Joshua Dobbs. Currently, Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are in a heated battle, and tonight’s game will be a huge turning point on who has the lead.
Mond enters year three in the league and was a former third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings. We haven’t seen a lot from him as last year he was signed late by the Browns. Word from camp is he likes to dump the ball short, but also isn’t going to turn the ball over.
Thompson-Robinson was picked by the Browns just a few months ago in Round 5, and will take his first NFL snap Thursday evening. The word from camp is he is not afraid to push the ball downfield, but it will certainly be interesting to see how he handles a life front for the first time.
Mond certainly has the size advantage as Thompson-Robinson is only 191 pounds, but both fit the Brown system well as they are throw-first guys, but have the ability to leave the pocket and make plays if needed.
One would argue that Thompson-Robinson has the advantage to make the roster because of the draft capital used just a few months ago and Andrew Berry wanting to give him a little extra time to develop.
Either way, both guys will be highly motivated this evening and we should see them at their best.