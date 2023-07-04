Top 10 greatest players of all-time in Cleveland Browns history
- Jim Brown is forever
- Leroy Kelly was all about dominance
- Joe Thomas proved o-linemen can achieve greatness
2. Joe Thomas, OT
Joe Thomas became the 18th Browns member to reach the NFL Hall of Fame in 2023, and he's their first Hall of Famer since Mac Speedie in 2020.
Back in the 2007 NFL Draft, the Browns waited patiently at the 3rd overall pick where Thomas fell into their laps. The former Wisconsin Badgers star offensive tackle was taken after Jamarcus Russell (Raiders) and Calvin Johnson (Lions) and would go on to have an absolutely dominant career.
Since 1980, just 32 offensive linemen have been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Thomas' stretch of play from 2007-2017 certainly warrants the distinction considering he made 10 Pro Bowls and 6 first-team All-Pro selections.
Thomas was a model of consistency in a variety of ways. The primary reason he's known for his consistent dominance on the field is due to the fact that he didn't miss a single game until his final season with the Browns in 2017. Thomas played every game from 2007-2016, a remarkable stretch for any player, much less someone playing in the trenches.
1. Jim Brown, RB
There will be plenty of very deserved recognition in 2023 for the late, great Jim Brown, who passed away at the age of 87 back in May. His namesake couldn't be more appropriate as one of the most legendary players in team history and one of the greatest players in NFL history.
Jim Brown is a Hall of Famer, 3-time NFL MVP, 9-time Pro Bowler, 8-time All-Pro, and one of the most dominant running backs in NFL history regardless of what era we're talking about. His 5.2 career yards per carry average still hold up today as tied for the second-best in league history behind Jamaal Charles and, of course, tied with Nick Chubb.
Brown's dominance led to nearly 15,000 yards from scrimmage over the course of his NFL career and has earned him recognition in the conversation among the best running backs in NFL history. As a matter of fact, fellow Hall of Famer Gil Brandt would say Jim Brown is the best running back in NFL history.