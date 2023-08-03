Top 10 Most Important Players On the Browns Roster for 2023
• Kickers are always important
• The Browns have the best RB in the NFL
• Without a QB, there's no chance
The upcoming 2023 season for the Cleveland Browns will have players that they will rely on more than others to succeed and hopefully return to the playoffs for the second time under coach Kevin Stefanski.
Of course, some players are going to be more crucial in becoming a winning football team than others. Here, we will take a look at who those players are and what they mean to the team's success this upcoming season.
Some of these players may not be top 10 players on the roster but what they can bring and contribute makes them important.
10. Cade York, K
Having an accurate kicker is one of the most important players to have if you want to win in the NFL. Cade York showed promise during his rookie campaign and we hope to see improvement from him in the upcoming season. There is no question that York has the leg to make kicks from 50-plus yards but his accuracy needs some work.
Last year the Browns lost four games by three points or less. In three of those games York missed either a PAT or FG to tie or take the lead. If York can improve his accuracy it can help the Browns in close games and leave fewer points on the field. If you look at the teams that have been competitive over the last decade more often than not they have a kicker who is both clutch and accurate.
If you take a look at some divisional opponents, the Bengals made the Super Bowl in 2021 thanks to their kicker making two game-winning field goals in the divisional round and conference championship game. The Browns have also suffered some heartbreaking losses to the Ravens thanks to Justin Tucker.
This goes to show that having a kicker who has that clutch gene and accuracy keeps you in games and gives you a chance to win. Cade York becoming that reliable kicker is important to the Browns Success