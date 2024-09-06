Top 3 keys to victory for Cleveland Browns vs Cowboys in Week 1
The wait is finally over. After a long offseason, the next time we see the Cleveland Browns play football, it will be in Week 1 when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys in the newly-named Huntington Bank Field in the FOX Game of the Week.
Regardless of what the stadium is called (the Dawg Pound will always refer to it as Cleveland Browns Stadium), this is a big test to open the season against a good football team. Now, this game will not make or break either team, but a win to start the season crosses off the first of many goals and sets the tone.
There is a lot of hope and hype for the Browns in 2024, but also uncertainty, mostly surrounding the play and health of quarterback Deshaun Watson and the revamped offense. The sky is the limit for this football team and it all starts at 4:25 PM EST on Sunday.
Here are the top-three keys to victory for the Browns vs the Cowboys in Week 1.
3. Win the turnover battle
In 2023, the Cleveland defense was one of the top units in the NFL, and generated 28 turnovers, but gave the ball away 37 times. While the team did finish 11-6 and second in the AFC North, qualifying for the postseason, it was ultimately turnovers that put the lights out.
The Cowboys finished the 2023 season with a +10 turnover differential, forcing 17 interceptions and nine fumbles. They have too good of an offense to give extra chances to score. The Browns must protect the football and come away with at least two turnovers in order to be successful in the first of 17 voyages towards the playoffs.
The Cleveland defense feeds off the home crowd and a turnover or more will surely send the Dawg Pound faithful into an electric frenzy. If the Browns can get the crowd lit, then it could lead to a complete overall performance.
2. Don't let Dak Prescott get in rhythm with CeeDee Lamb
It is no secret that Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are one of the top combinations in the NFL and that was put on full display last season. Prescott threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Lamb was the recipient for 135 catches, 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.
If Cleveland is able to generate pressure on Prescott, they must find a way to bring him down as Dak is at the top of the list of quarterbacks under pressure. On the back end of the field, the likes of Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson will need to bring their A-game.
There is some uncertainty regarding Lamb's availability for Sunday, as he was placed on the commissioner's exempt list due to his training camp holdout that led to a shiny new four-year, $136 million extension with $100 million guaranteed. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Lamb is "building up to Sunday."
Prescott is now awaiting an extension of his own unless Jerry Jones doesn't think so. This very well could be the last season that Dak suits up for Dallas. If that is the case, the DPD's Randy Gurzi would have a bold prediction that certainly would send Dak out with a bang, but not in a way that favors the Cowboys.
1. Establish the run game with this new offense
The Browns will be without Nick Chubb for at least the first four games as he continues to rehab his injured knee. In his absence, Jerome Ford will get the bulk of the carries out of the Cleveland backfield with Pierre Strong and D'Onta Foreman also getting into the mix. This trio is manageable to weather the storm until Chubb makes his return.
Watson can aid the running game by rushing himself, whether by design or if he's flushed from the pocket and by completing passes. If Watson can sling the rock around the field and keep the defense guessing, it will open up the rushing attack. This is a brand new offense for Watson and the Browns, so it might not look pretty at first, so give it some time before fully criticizing.
The offensive line of the Browns is banged up and recovering from injuries, so it will be interesting to see who starts and where on Sunday, especially against a stout Cowboys pass rush. This could be the start of Jack Conklin permanently replacing Jedrick Wills at left tackle.
If the Browns can control the clock via the run game and keep the Dallas offense off the field, while also finishing off drives, then Week 1 will result in a win, which will then lead to the first Victory Monday of the season.
Cheers to another fun Cleveland Browns football season!