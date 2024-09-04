4 bold predictions as Browns host Cowboys in Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
The regular season is here again and the Cleveland Browns begin their at home against the Dallas Cowboys.
Both teams made the playoffs in 2023 but were each bounced in the opening round. Cleveland suffered their loss on the road while playing several backups whereas Dallas, who went undefeated at home in the regular season, lost to the Green Bay Packers in their own stadium.
That doesn't mean this one is going to be easy for Cleveland. The Cowboys are a high-scoring offense with several playmakers on defense. Cleveland has plenty of star power of its own, making this one of the more intriguing games of the week. With that being the case, let's dive in with four bold predictions in Week 1.
4. Jack Conklin starts, excels at LT
On Monday, the Browns took to the practice field and Jedrick Wills was still absent. That means they're likely turning to their backup plan, which will be veteran Jack Conklin. While Conklin has been a beast on the right side, he hasn't played left tackle since 2017.
That might be cause for concern with some players but Conklin was an All-Pro in 2016 and 2020 for a reason. He's an elite offensive tackle and will not only do well at the position but could outperform Wills.
3. Jerome Ford gains 100 yards rushing
For years, the Cowboys defense has been suspect against the run. That was the primary reason Green Bay ran them out of AT&T Stadium in January.
It's also why they added Jordan Phillips and Linval Joseph to the defensive line and Eric Kendricks at linebacker. They even have a new defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer. All of this gives them hope but they've had hope in the past. What they haven't had is success against the run regardless of the players or coach.
That's one of the reasons to believe Jerome Ford is going to have a big game. The other is the faith this coaching staff is set to put in him.
Ford might very well be the workhorse while Nick Chubb is out and that begins with a 100-yard outing in the opener.
2. Myles Garrett records 3 sacks
The Cowboys are excited to see what Micah Parsons can do against the Browns offensive line as they deal with injuries. However, Parsons isn't the only pass-rusher expecting big things on Sunday.
Myles Garrett, the reigning 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, also finds himself in a favorable matchup. The Cowboys are in a transition on the offensive line after losing Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz in free agency. Biadisz started at center the past three seasons and is replaced by Cooper Beebe. Smith, on the other hand, was a force at left tackle for more than a decade.
Replacing him is Tyler Guyton, who has been solid in training camp. He's also been able to go against Parsons, which will help, but game speed is different. And his first taste of that will be with Garrett lining up across from him.
Even if Dallas helps with a tight end, Garrett is in line for a big day and this bold prediction has him racking up three sacks.
1. Deshaun Watson has a turnover-free outing
There have been several issues with Deshaun Watson under center, the most pressing being his lack of availability. In two years, he's played in 12 games and one of those he hardly saw the field — throwing just five passes against Indianapolis.
Watson's availability, or lack thereof, has been the story but his turnovers should be another worry. In his brief appearances, he has nine interceptions and has fumbled the ball six times. That includes a pick-six and a fumble returned for a touchdown in the 26-22 Week 2 loss to the Steelers.
If the Browns are going to take their next step they not only need Watson to suit up but they need him to protect the ball. This final bold prediction is that he does exactly that, finally playing a game with no interceptions and no fumbles.