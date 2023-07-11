Top 5 AFC North Edge Rushers ranked in 2023
Who are the five best edge rushers in the AFC North? We break down the top five edge defenders the AFC's black and blue division has to offer.
Edge Rusher No. 3: Za’Darius Smith, Cleveland Browns, DE
The Browns may have made the biggest defensive come-up in the NFL when they traded the Minnesota Vikings for three-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith. All it took for the Browns to acquire Smith was two pick swaps.
Cleveland sent two fifth-round picks, one in 2024 and the other in 2025 for a sixth and seventh-round pick in 2025. Details on if Andrew Berry was wearing a ski mask when the trade was agreed upon was unavailable.
In Za’Darius Smith, the Browns acquired one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL. In 2022, Smith notched 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss despite battling a knee injury that limited him to only half a sack over the last eight games of the season. Even with the knee injury limiting his sack numbers over the back of 2022, Smith still managed nine quarterback hits over that span.
What makes Smith unique is his versatility in which he can affect the quarterback. Smith is a rare talent that can line up out wide, in both standup or with his hand in the dirt, kick down inside to play either the four-I or traditional three-tech defensive tackle position, or Smith can stand up in the A-gap and rush the passer.
Smith is one of five players in the NFL to notch double-digit sacks in three of the last four seasons. Now with Smith in the fold, the Browns have one of the most formidable defensive end duos in the entire NFL, and the perfect chess piece for Jim Schwartz to have at his disposal.