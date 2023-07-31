Training Camp fights not a sign of disconnect between Browns players
Fights are regular in training camp and sometimes bring players closer. In a 2015 Sports Illustrated article, former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen broke down why players are so ‘hot and bothered.’
Many fights have been breaking out during training camps around the league this season, leading many fans to wonder why teammates with the same objective in mind would fight each other.
Football players have long been referred to as ‘Modern Day Gladiators’ due to the sport's violent nature. So it is no surprise that emotions run high when these metaphoric warriors get into the battle mindset, even if it's only practice against teammates.
Mix in late July/early August heat, and you’ve got yourself the perfect cocktail for a fight.
In a 2015 Sports Illustrated article, former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen broke down why players are so "hot and bothered." Olsen stated a couple of reasons why teammates tend to take their frustrations out on each other:
“Fights usually come when guys are exhausted and tired of facing the same players and running the same plays.”
“Another reason for infighting: pride. Players want to prove themselves to their teammates and coaches. That inherent competitiveness is especially heated when it’s offense versus defense. Neither side wants to hear the constant chirping about how it got beat while waiting in line at the salad bar at lunch.”
Not to worry Browns fans, Olsen mentions these training camp rivalries, for the most part, don’t continue into the regular season.
“All we want as players is to have a level playing field. We want to know the parameters, have everyone abide by them and see who thrives in competition. This is why you rarely see fights in regular-season practices or games. The expectations are consistent and are communicated as such.”
Multiple fights broke out at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, and there will likely be some in Berea. They just need to make sure everything is worked out before Week 1. And according to Olsen, who has been around the NFL for a long time, there's no reason to believe that won't be the case.
The Browns recently wrapped up camp in West Virginia and headed back to Berea. They now prepare to face the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game. At least then, they can start hitting someone from an opposing team.