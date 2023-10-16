Updated AFC North Power Rankings: Browns remain contenders after knocking off 49ers
• AFC North Power Rankings remain tight
• Ravens win overseas
• Browns knock off one of the unbeaten teams
By Randy Gurzi
2. Cleveland Browns
A Week 5 bye seemed far too early for the Browns when the schedule was announced but then it wound up being a blessing for them. They had several injuries to deal with as Deshaun Watson, David Njoku, and Joel Bitonio all needed time to heal.
Watson and Bitonio ended up not playing while Njoku toughed it out again after burning his hands and face ahead of the Baltimore game. Cleveland was also turning to a new quarterback with P.J. Walker taking over for rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Walker played well, although he did have an incredibly costly pick late in the game, but overall did what he needed to in order for his team to win. Most importantly, he kept the defense from being on the field too long and the results spoke for themselves.
Jim Schwartz had a fantastic game plan as the Browns D made life miserable for Brock Purdy as they handed him his first-ever regular season loss. In the process, they proved they're still the No. 2 team in the AFC North right now thanks in large part to how tough their defense is.
If they can knock off one of the best two teams in the entire NFL without Watson, imagine their ceiling when he returns fully healthy. Of course, we don't know when that will be but suddenly, facing Indianapolis, Seattle, and Arizona — even if Walker is starting — doesn't feel too bad.