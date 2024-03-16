Way too early Browns 53-man roster prediction reveals draft plans
Looking at the Browns roster shows one area to focus on during the 2024 NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
Free agency is far from over but the Cleveland Browns might be done making any signature moves. They've done well to bring back Za'Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris. They also replaced a couple of outgoing players such as Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker with Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks. Tony Brown was signed as well to replace special teams ace Michael Ford.
This is all in addition to trading two late-round picks for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. With all those moves being made, the Browns would feel good about their starting team heading into Week 1.
Having said that, we can take an early look at a predicted 53-man roster and see which areas could be targeted for improvement in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Browns Offensive Roster
The offensive roster is pretty much set and it will look a lot like it did in 2023 — or at least the way it was supposed to look when everyone was healthy.
Quarterback (3)
Deshaun Watson
Jameis Winston
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Deshaun Watson believes this team can win it all but he's played in just 12 games over the past two seasons. That's why adding Jameis Winston was so important for the front office.
Running Back (4)
Nick Chubb
Jerome Ford
Nyheim Hines
Pierre Strong
Both Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines are coming off torn ACLs. That means Jerome Ford could be the starter again in Week 1. They still have Pierre Strong as well but his spot could be in danger since Hines is a superior special teams player.
Wide Receiver (5)
Amari Cooper
Jerry Jeudy
Elijah Moore
Cedric Tillman
David Bell
Jerry Jeudy comes in and pushes everyone except Amari Cooper down the depth chart. This could be good for Elijah Moore, who won't get near as much attention. They should also be able to function even if Cooper misses time.
Tight End (3)
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Giovanni Ricci
Harrison Bryant left in free agency and is replaced by Giovanni Ricci, who is also capable of playing fullback. David Njoku is still the alpha in this group and coming off his best season.
Offensive Line (10)
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Dawand Jones
James Hudson III
Hakeem Adeniji
Michael Dunn
Luke Wypler
Jedrick Wills isn't popular given his struggles but his contract has him locked in for 2024. He's joined by the rest of the same starters and so far, their only addition has been Hakeem Adeniji who could challenge James Hudson III for the backup spot behind Wills.