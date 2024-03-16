Way too early Browns 53-man roster prediction reveals draft plans
Looking at the Browns roster shows one area to focus on during the 2024 NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Defensive Roster
There are a couple more changes on the defensive side of the ball than there are on offense. Let;s dive in and check out this side of the line of scrimmage.
Defensive End (5)
Myles Garrett
Za'Darius Smith
Alex Wright
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Isaiah McGuire
Another unit that stays the same in 2024 is the defensive ends. Myles Garrett won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and Za'Darius Smith is back as well after agreeing to a two-year extension. Alex Wright came on strong to end the year and could be in for another big season.
Defensive Tackle (5)
Dalvin Tomlinson
Shelby Harris
Maurice Hurst
Quinton Jefferson
Siaki Ika
Not only did Cleveland keep Hurst and Harris but they landed Quinton Jefferson as well. Jefferson is an upgrade over Jordan Elliott, who signed with the 49ers. Siaki Ika remains a question but they won't need him unless a couple of players go down.
Linebacker (5)
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jordan Hicks
Devin Bush
Tony Fields III
Mohamoud Diabate
This unit is talented at the top with JOK and Jordan Hicks. After that, there's a bit to be desired. Tony Fields has been a good rotational piece and Mohamoud Diabate has all the traits you look for in an NFL linebacker. As for Devin Bush, he was a first-round bust who is looking to catch on finally.
Cornerback (5)
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson, Jr.
Greg Newsome II
Cameron Mitchell
Tony Brown
This is one of the team's major strengths with three starting-caliber corners — led by Denzel Ward who was a lockdown defensive back in 2023. Cameron Mitchell proved to be a worthy slot corner and Tony Brown is a special teams ace and should help make up for the loss of Michael Ford.
Safety (5)
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
D'Anthony Bell
Ronnie Hickman
Kahlef Hailassie
The safeties are also deep. Juan Thornhill was rocky in 2023 but has the skill to be a solid free safety. Grant Delpit went off in 2023 and behind them are D'Anthony Bell and Ronnie Hickman who both rose to the occasion when they got a shot at the end of the year. Kahlef Hailassie can move from safety to corner but is another special teams ace.
Specialists (3)
Dustin Hopkins (PK)
Corey Bojorquez (P)
Charley Hughlett (LS)
Re-signing Corey Bojorquez was huge. Cleveland continues to boast an impressive group of specialists, including the hero of many games in 2023, Dustin Hopkins.