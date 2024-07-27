Who cares who's calling plays for the Cleveland Browns in 2024?
For a bulk of the time Kevin Stefanski has been the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, he has been criticized by the fanbase for way too many things, but the biggest one is play calling. Well, in 2024, we could be seeing much of the same as Stefanski announced on Thursday that he will continue to call the plays this season.
There was some questioning as to whether or not Stefanski would continue to call plays with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey joining the staff earlier in the offseason, but at the end of the day, who cares who calls plays? Stefanski said that he's not trying to fix something that isn't broken, and that makes the most sense.
Some fans think that the team would do even better than they have in the four years that Stefanski has been the head coach if he simply just gave up play calling and handled other head coaching duties. Well, that isn't how this works and if Stefanski wasn't the one actually speaking to the quarterback, then his game plan would be implemented by whoever was the signal caller. It is the right move for Stefanski, even if it is unpopular with the small (but incredibly loud) demographic of the fan base.
If the Browns are victorious, then it is strictly on the players for winning a game. However, if they lose, it's never the players who are questioned, it is Stefanski, for better or for worse. Regardless of who has the title of play caller, at the end of the day, it comes down to execution by the players. If Deshaun Watson launched a ball 30 yards in the air on a fourth-and-short, and one of his receivers dropped the ball, how is that on Stefanski? If the play was executed, fans would be in hysterics, and yet some would fail to give Stefanski the credit.
Cleveland has made the postseason twice in the four years Stefanski has been at the helm, which is a lot more than most other coaches have done since 1999. This team is a true title contender, if they can stay healthy (yes, this goes for most of the other 31 teams in the NFL) and if Stefanski and Dorsey can get Watson back on track.