Quincy Williams already sounds like a key piece for Browns DC Mike Rutenberg

The Cleveland Browns were unable to re-sign Devin Bush this offseason, who was considered a priority free agent for the franchise. After a career year in 2025, the veteran linebacker cashed in, signing a three-year deal worth $30 million with the Chicago Bears. Considering how big of a role he played in Cleveland’s elite defense, the franchise knew it needed to find an adequate replacement.

The Browns quickly did that, signing former New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams to a two-year deal worth $17 million. Williams, a 2023 All-Pro, was immediately considered a great Plan B after the team failed to re-sign Bush. However, after the linebacker’s introductory press conference for the Browns, it’s already clear that he’ll be more than just a Devin Bush replacement in Cleveland.

In Williams’ nearly 20-minute conversation with the media, it was evident that he’s in Cleveland to dominate on the field, but also to help the Browns’ new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg establish his culture with the team.

Quincy Williams will help Mike Rutenberg establish a new era of Browns defense

Rutenberg, who was hired by the Browns this offseason to run the defense, coached Williams during the linebacker’s rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and also for four years with the Jets. During the defensive coordinator’s introductory press conference, well before Cleveland signed Williams, Rutenberg brought the linebacker up to explain his coaching style, detailing how he builds personal relationships with players. Williams is the clearest example of that, as the two share a special bond.

The linebacker hadn’t seen Rutenberg's presser, but he echoed those sentiments on Friday, calling the defensive coordinator a brother. Williams is determined to see his brother succeed as a defensive coordinator, and he’s prepared to do his part.

"Not to be cocky, but the first thing he did was come and get me. That's the most important thing he did. We feed off each other...I'm going to push him the same way he pushes me."#Browns LB Quincy Williams on DC Mike Rutenberg pic.twitter.com/M6pNF2uBJV — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 13, 2026

The veteran linebacker made it clear that he will be a tone setter for the defense. Williams was respectful of the already elite defense that he’s joining, saying that he’s going to observe the group to determine what parts of his personality he needs to inject in the unit, and how much. He also emphasized that he’s going to challenge Rutenberg, and be open to any challenges from the coach, hoping that they can establish a culture of accountability.

Williams already knows how Rutenberg operates on a personal level and as a coach, and he’s a believer in the Browns defensive coordinator. The linebacker is now prepared to get his new teammates to believe as well. It’s no secret that Rutenberg is walking into a tough situation, replacing the respected Jim Schwartz, and being asked not to mess up an already elite unit.

Quincy Williams is confident he can help Mike Rutenberg exceed expectations.