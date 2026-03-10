Quincy Williams signing reveals what Browns won't say about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns closed out Day 1 of the NFL's free agency tampering period with a bang. Agreeing to terms with LB Quincy Williams and reuniting him with new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg was a massive win for Andrew Berry's team.

Rutenberg shaped Williams into an All-Pro linebacker. The Browns lost Devin Bush to the Chicago Bears, and while that was a huge blow, getting a prime replacement like Williams helped ease fans' concerns almost immediately.

What cannot be forgotten, however, is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's situation. Quincy Williams' arrival may have spoken volumes about his health and ability to get back on the field.

The Browns may already know Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s future

Dating back to last season, multiple reports have hinted at the possibility of this being the end of the line for JOK. He hasn't played since he suffered a gruesome neck injury in a collision with Derrick Henry in October of 2024.

He recently seemed to shut down a report that he hasn't been cleared to return to football activities, raising hope of a potential return. Owusu-Koramoah had to be carted off and taken to the hospital for overnight observation. He hasn't practiced since. Months continue to go by, and no news isn't necessarily good news.

Of course, this is a ruthless business, and the Browns are doing the right thing by moving on. That's in their best interests, and there are no guarantees that Owusu-Koramoah will even be the same hard-hitting star he was before his injury.

The Browns found a star in Carson Schwesinger, who ran away with Defensive Rookie of the Year honors last season. Taking him so early in the second round may have been the first hint that they didn't think JOK would ever play again, and doubling down on Williams only reinforces that notion.

Williams may not be as young, but he's certainly as athletic, not to mention a seamless fit for Rutenberg's defensive system. He had at least 100 tackles in each of his four seasons with Rutenberg and the New York Jets.

Williams is coming off a down year in 2025 due to an early-season shoulder injury, logging 83 total tackles in 13 games. He comes with some risk at 29 years old.

However, his 35.2 coverage grade may have been an outlier after posting an 88.7 grade in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. Also, he's a high-volume tackler and an underrated pass rusher, which makes him a perfect fit next to a dynamic playmaker like Schwesinger.