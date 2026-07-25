Quinshon Judkins could be on the verge of a massive breakout (and the Browns know it)

The Cleveland Browns have used this offseason to retool the offense via the coaching staff and roster. The biggest improvements certainly came along the offensive line, where they signed Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins. They also traded for Tytus Howard and drafted Spencer Fano.

The overhaul up front was needed, and it should greatly benefit running back Quinshon Judkins. His season ended with a dislocated right ankle and a fractured fibula in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills, but he's slated to be a full-go at camp.

Considering the Browns didn't make any moves to the running back room, they are clearing the runway for him to be their bell cow in 2026. Judkins seems poised to be one of the best running backs in the league.

Quinshon Judkins has everything needed to make a massive leap in 2026

In 14 games last season, Judkins finished with 230 carries for 827 rushing yards and seven rushing scores. He also added 26 receptions for 171 receiving yards. If he were able to play a full 17-game season, he would have easily eclipsed 1,000-plus scrimmage yards and flirted with double-digit touchdowns.

And he did that in an offense that wasn't as talented as the one that Cleveland will trot out in 2026. The Browns added KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to the passing attack, which will take pressure away off the ground game. That's without mentioning that Harold Fannin Jr. is another weapon who will take a step in 2026.

This collection of playmakers will certainly have a positive ripple effect on Judkins, giving him more opportunities to produce. In addition to that, Monken is known for his high rushing play percentages. Over the last two seasons as the OC with Baltimore, the Ravens ranked first and second, respectively, in total rush attempts.

He'll bring that same mindset over to Cleveland, and Judkins is the main tailback in the backfield to reap those benefits. Over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Derrick Henry ranked second in the NFL in rushing yards. That should give Judkins a ton of confidence, and the moves that Cleveland made should only amplify that.

Even with the Ohio State product coming off a serious injury, their decision not to add any competition to the backfield shows the faith they have in him. Judkins is in prime position to take another step in his development, and that can catapult him into top 10 status among running backs. All the stars are aligning for Judkins, and fans should be thrilled for what's to come.