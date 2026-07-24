Quinshon Judkins just got the injury update Browns fans desperately needed

With all eyes on the Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition ahead of training camp, that wasn't the only crucial storyline for fans to keep an eye on. Quinshon Judkins' situation was just as crucial.

The Browns' young star suffered season-ending ankle and fibula injuries. But he looked sharp and right on schedule during spring workouts, drawing rave reviews for his explosiveness just months removed from getting carted off the field during last year's Week 16 game against Buffalo.

That's why it's great news that he will reportedly be a full-go for training camp. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the second-round pick out of Ohio State is officially back to full strength.

"The good news for the Browns, whoever the quarterback is, Quinshon Judkins... the running back who hurt his ankle, I'm told he will be full-go for the start of training camp. So they have a bell cow for the new QB," Fowler said on NFL Live.

Quinshon Judkins is expected to be a full-go for Browns training camp

Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. were the lone bright spots in the Browns' struggling offense last season. Fannin was quarterback-proof and looked like a superstar in the making, all while Judkins' production slowly diminished behind a patchwork offensive line toward the end of the season.

With the Browns getting much stronger in the trenches and adding more talent to the wide receiver room, things should be better for Judkins. Even if he's not Derrick Henry, having a true offensive guru like Todd Monken scheming plays for him should work wonders.

Judkins is as explosive as they come. His lateral quickness, patience, and vision help him find gaps in the defense, turn the corner, and go off to the races. He can also be a bruiser between the tackles and get those tough yards with his fierceness and body control.

Regardless of who's behind center, the Browns will probably benefit from deploying a run-heavy offense in Year 1 of the Monken era.

With Dylan Sampson also getting a shot as the pass-catching, change-of-pace back, Judkins should have a chance to notch his first 1,000-yard rushing season while approaching double-digit scores. Hopefully, injuries won't stand in the way this time.