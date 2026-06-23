Recent NFL linebacker rankings raise an obvious Carson Schwesinger question

Last season, the Cleveland Browns had plenty of contributors on defense. The team as a whole had its struggles, largely on offense and special teams, but the defensive unit was by far the most reliable.

Myles Garrett had a historic season, the secondary was sound, and while Cleveland could have created more turnovers as a group, its overall body of work was commendable.

Two of the more noteworthy players on that 2025 unit were linebackers Carson Schwesinger and Devin Bush.

Schwesinger took home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Bush, meanwhile, had a breakout year of his own.

He was recently praised in a ranking of the top 10 linebackers heading into the upcoming NFL season by Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone. Scataglia listed Bush as his No. 6 backer on that list — one that surprisingly did not include Schwesinger.

"In year seven, Devin Bush had the best season of his career. Bush signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency after two years with the Cleveland Browns. In 2025, Bush finished with three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, eight passes defensed and 125 total tackles."

The NFL might still be sleeping on Carson Schwesinger's rise

As Scataglia wrote, Bush put it all together last year. He had an impressive rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a high first-round draft pick in 2019, but he was fairly inconsistent during the rest of his Pittsburgh stint and didn't have the same role as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

To his credit, Bush proved to be a difference-maker for Cleveland last season, and his departure is something to keep an eye on for the Browns' linebacking corps in 2026. Free agent signing Quincy Williams is going to have to produce.

Granted, it's tough to foresee the 27-year-old Bush putting up similar production year-in and year-out in his time ahead with the Chicago Bears, who gave him a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency. He definitely appeared to turn a corner with the Browns in recent seasons, though, and has noticeably taken strides in coverage. Chicago is hoping that carries forward.

Schwesinger is a player who was a potential snub on Scataglia's list. He has only played one year in the NFL, in fairness, and he’ll have to keep proving himself for Cleveland. But he did have a superb rookie year and how he follows that up is a key Browns storyline in 2026.

Schwesinger recorded 156 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in 16 games. He also posted 11 tackles for loss to go along with nine quarterback hits. Schwesinger looks to be one of the game’s bright young stars at linebacker, and he’s just getting started, at only 23.

None of this is to discount what Bush accomplished in Cleveland. But if he’s able to have another stellar season in his second year as a Brown, one would imagine Schwesinger could firmly establish himself as one of the league’s top linebackers for a very long time.

The sky is the limit for Schwesinger, especially as he continues to grow as one of the Browns’ cornerstone leaders.