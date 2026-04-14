Carson Schwesinger’s 2026 focus should have the AFC on notice

For better or worse, great players have a short memory. They don't care about what happened in the past or even on the previous play. They just want to focus on the task at hand and whatever the future holds for them.

That might be just another reason why Carson Schwesinger is such a great player. Despite taking the league by storm as a second-round pick, the former UCLA walk-on knows he hasn't accomplished anything yet.

That's why, following his Defensive Rookie of the Year season, Schwesinger is now focusing all of his efforts on getting even better ahead of Year 2. Talking to Browns insider Camryn Justice, he revealed his plans for the upcoming campaign.

Schwesinger talked about how he wants to improve his weekly preparation for games. That's something that only comes with experience.

“But even just at this time, whether it’s improving the football knowledge, football intelligence, right? Or just finding better ways to attack the ball and really get those punch-outs. I think that’s something [I’m] really going to work on this year. Just continuing to grow in terms of patience behind the ball and being able to see things and being ready by the snap,” Schwesinger said.

Carson Schwesinger is already focused on refining his game heading into Year 2

Schwesinger drew comparisons to Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly, and it's easy to see the resemblance. He's a high-volume, high-IQ, sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can stuff the run and also be a factor in coverage with his anticipation and active hands. He's someone who will put his body on the line on every snap, regardless of the context, score, or opposition.

In 2025, he looked like a perennial green-dot middle linebacker and a building block for the team's future. He may have been a second-round selection, but he outplayed No. 5 pick Mason Graham as the most impressive young player in the Browns' system.

Schwesinger finished his rookie campaign with 156 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, nine QB hits, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions. He missed the season finale with a leg injury, so his numbers could have been even better.

Browns new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg helped Quincy Williams become an All-Pro linebacker years ago, so one can only wonder what he can accomplish with an uber-talented young player like Schwesinger. Even if he only improves marginally and is essentially the same player he was last season, he's going to be a problem for the NFL for year's to come.