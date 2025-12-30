Rex Ryan dismissed Myles Garrett’s Steelers rant (and Browns fans aren't amused)

You would think a former defensive guru like Rex Ryan would have Myles Garrett’s back, but the former NFL head coach went in the complete opposite direction this week.

Garrett called out his Cleveland Browns’ most longstanding rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, following Sunday’s upset win at Huntington Bank Field. His message? Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and company were too focused on him — and his looming all-time NFL sack record — throughout the game, and it came back to bite them in Cleveland’s surprising, 13-6 victory.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, of course, denied Garrett’s claims, but everyone watching saw the same thing. On just about every play, Rodgers motioned a running back or tight end to help on Garrett’s side of the field, whether he was lined up on the right or left side of the formation. Then, after the ball was snapped, he seemed so hyperaware of Garrett that he bailed on plays early with quick passes — or in some instances ran into a negative play, knowing Garrett was lurking somewhere behind him.

Crazy follow up from @NextGenStats



Garrett was not chipped on 23 pass rush snaps. The Steelers either ran quick game or rolled away from Garrett on 17 of those 23 snaps. https://t.co/vBgvZYBlBF — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 28, 2025

Garrett simply called out what every Browns fan was thinking during Sunday’s amusing win that knocked the frustrated Steelers to the brink of missing the playoffs altogether.

It’s clear, however, that Garrett doesn’t have a friend in Ryan, who’s now a studio analyst for ESPN.

Myles Garrett’s comments got a surprisingly cold reply from Rex Ryan

Nine times out of 10, Ryan is going to side with the defense. Browns fans probably remember him best as the longtime assistant coach and defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

He’s also a former head coach of both the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, and he didn’t mince words when discussing the Steelers’ game plan against Garrett and the Browns on Monday’s episode of Get Up.

“No, no way. I mean, your game plan specifically is that you don’t let the guy wreck it. So your bootlegs are away from him, all the preparation, game prep — that’s all I saw. Look, you have a left tackle that’s a rookie. If you think you’re gonna isolate him one-on-one…? No, you’re not. Last time we saw that, a team did that, was against New England, and (Garrett) had five quarterback sacks. So hell no you’re not going to do that, and Aaron knows he’s back there. He’s got a great sense in the pocket, so he’s going to get rid of the football.”

With all due respect to Ryan, who adds value to ESPN’s programming for always telling it like it is, let’s get real here. Rodgers operated like he wanted no part in playing a supporting role in Garrett’s all-time highlight on NFL Films. Every team prepares for Garrett, but the Steelers took it a step too far, and it was painfully obvious to anyone who watched the game.

It's also worth mentioning the record Pittsburgh was protecting: 22.5 sacks in a single season, held currently by all-time Giants great Michael Strahan (2001) — and current Steelers superstar T.J. Watt (2021).

It all boils down to a funny footnote in another mediocre season for Pittsburgh, whose six-point outing against the 12-loss Browns could soon end up sinking its season.