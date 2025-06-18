Rival exec puts Browns draft day trade among best offseason moves

One of the toughest decisions that a general manager must make is whether or not their team should trade away from a generational talent. The decision sounds easy in a vacuum, but when another franchise is offering a king’s ransom, it’s tough to turn it down.

Andrew Berry had that decision this offseason, and he decided to cash in the No. 2 pick and trade away from Travis Hunter. What did he get in return? The No. 5 pick, the No. 36 pick, and a future 2026 first-round pick. The first-round pick is the crown jewel of the trade as it could help them find their next franchise quarterback. Even if it doesn’t, it gives Cleveland even more assets to continue its rebuild.

We know how the Browns felt about the trade, and obviously, they loved Mason Graham and Quinshon Judkins, the two players they selected with the picks they received. But what does the rest of the league think about the decision to trade away from Hunter? Now we know.

Rival exec puts draft day trade among best offseason moves

In a recent article by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he spoke to several NFL decision-makers, coaches, and personnel men and asked them to name their favorite offseason move. Several mentioned the trade the Browns completed with the Jaguars and believe this move “sets them up nicely for the future” due to the 2026 first-round pick. Here is what one AFC executive had to say about the trade via ESPN:

"It's hard to pass on Travis [Hunter] or Abdul [Carter] at 2, but you get a good young defensive tackle [in Mason Graham]. ... That's a position that's really expensive now, so to get a rookie-scale player there is crucial. And this is really about 2026. Can they get their quarterback of the future there? They are going to find out." AFC executive via ESPN

There is no doubt that Browns fans will always wonder “what if” when it comes to Travis Hunter. That will especially be true if he lives up to the hype. Still, there is no denying that the Browns are more than a wide receiver/cornerback away from being a Super Bowl contender, and Berry deserves credit for recognizing that.

The hope is that Graham and Judkins can be instant starters at their respective positions and can be building blocks for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the fact that the Browns have eight picks for the 2026 draft, including two first-round picks, will give them a realistic chance of completing the rebuild in no time.

Time will tell how this trade works out for Cleveland, but picking up an additional first-round pick and pick No. 36, just for moving down three spots, is pretty good business. Berry and the rest of the front office deserve credit for pulling off the trade and for their willingness to be bold, and it sure sounds like the rest of the NFL agrees with their decision.

