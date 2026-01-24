Rumored Browns trade target brings superstar talent with serious baggage

The Cleveland Browns swung and missed with the Jerry Jeudy trade. He showed glimpses in his first season with the team, but failed to keep the foot on the gas in 2025. At this point, it's painfully evident that he doesn't have what it takes to be their go-to guy.

That's why the Browns will probably be tangled up in trade and signing rumors with every big-name wide receiver that becomes available this offseason. They will probably use the No. 6 overall pick in the draft on an offensive tackle, and there might not be a true top-tier WR available when they pick again, at No. 24.

With that in mind, this team could try to make a run at superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown. The three-time Pro Bowler will most likely be traded after another drama-riddled season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler believes one of his suitors could be Cleveland, per his discussions with NFL executives this offseason.

Trading for A.J. Brown sounds like the kind of move the Browns will regret

While there's no denying that Brown is a top-tier wide receiver, he has burned bridges with both of the teams he's played for in the league. The Browns should be better next year, but even if they're not, he might not handle adversity well.

Even in what was considered a down year by his standards, Brown had 78 catches on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven scores. Those numbers would've led the Browns by a wide margin. Now, with all the uncertainty at quarterback, he may not be happy if those stats continue to trend downward.

The Browns don't have that much cap space available, and Brown is under contract through the 2029 season. He'll be 32 by the time he becomes a free agent, and history has shown that these deals don't usually age well. He usually beats his guys off his speed, strength, and athleticism, and those are the first things to fade.

There will be several options that might be worth a gamble. The Browns could try to find a wide receiver in the draft, or make a run at a more affordable option in free agency.

The last thing this team needs is another big character being a distraction in the locker room. If Brown wasn't happy with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the reigning Super Bowl champions, he'd likely struggle given what the Browns currently have to offer him on offense.