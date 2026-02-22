Scheme fits over star power: Why Chase Roberts and Mark Gronowski make sense for Cleveland

The clearest indicator of organizational direction in Cleveland has not been splash acquisitions, but developmental success.

Cleveland entered the offseason coming off a 2025 rookie class that quickly carved out meaningful roles, reinforcing a roster-building approach centered on functional traits, coachability, and scheme alignment. Rather than forcing young players into ill-fitting roles, Cleveland leaned into defined responsibilities, allowing rookies to contribute within structure while developing long-term upside.

For this spring, that same philosophy creates a logical pathway toward prospects like BYU WR Chase Roberts and Iowa QB Mark Gronowski.

Browns’ quiet draft philosophy could define 2026

Roberts fits the Browns’ offensive identity as a receiver whose game is built on reliability rather than explosive measurables. Cleveland’s passing game leaned on timing and intermediate spacing concepts that require receivers to win with route discipline and physicality at the catch point last fall, and Roberts consistently shows an understanding of leverage and coverage spacing, allowing him to uncover late in routes and provide a dependable target on possession downs. That's huge for whoever is under center in Week 1 this fall.

He may not profile as a primary vertical threat, but his ability to function across multiple alignments and contribute in blocking situations aligns with an offense that should value complete receivers capable of sustaining drives. In a room that benefits from consistency and situational awareness, Roberts projects as a rotational piece whose value increases through usage rather than volume.

Browns may be setting up unexpected QB battle

While the quarterback class is extremely thin in 2026, Gronowski represents a developmental option whose strengths align with Cleveland’s preference for structure and decision-making efficiency. His experience operating within a balanced offense shows up in rhythm throws, pre-snap ID, and willingness to take manageable gains rather than forcing high-risk plays.

Additionally, his athleticism allows him to extend plays when necessary, but his primary value lies in managing tempo and keeping the offense on schedule. For a team that will emphasize minimizing negative plays and maintaining offensive flow, that profile carries real appeal as a depth option with long-term developmental potential inside a Todd Monken offense that values athleticism under center.

Should Gronowski indeed have his name called, I'd expect him to compete right away with Shedeur Sanders for the starting gig. It's not exciting, I get it, but you have to start someone, and Gronowski has many of the traits that could succeed at the NFL level ... at least for one year.

The connective thread between Roberts and Gronowski mirrors what Cleveland accomplished with its recent rookie success — neither prospect requires the system to change. Roberts supports spacing and physical perimeter play, while Gronowski offers experience and competition under center.

The bottom line, however? Both fit the Browns’ ongoing emphasis on players whose traits translate cleanly into defined roles.