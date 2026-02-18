Anonymous NFL OC confirmed Browns fans’ worst fear about 2026 QB class

Every single NFL fan in the United States and abroad knows the unfortunate story that is the Cleveland Browns' franchise QB search.

A decades-long march with no end in sight sums it up pretty well. While each offseason breathes fresh hope into Browns fans — a welcome respite from the usual despair they feel all season long — this new report from an anonymous NFL offensive coordinator couldn't have come at a worse time.

Scouts and evaluators have not been shy about their feelings on the upcoming draft class, particularly at the quarterback position. The idea that it's a weak class was amplified when Oregon's Dante Moore — a player widely considered to be the second-best prospect behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza — opted to stay in school for another year. That's what the idea of having to play for the Jets does to someone. Glass houses, I know, I know.

In any event, as part of a radio spot on 92.3 The Fan, James Palmer of The Athletic shared a few interesting thoughts on the Browns' current predicament. Andrew Berry did wonders for himself with his 2025 draft class. That class evidently weighed greatly on Jimmy Haslam and he was sure to mention it at the press conference announcing Kevin Stefanski's firing.

However, as Palmer states there needs to be a direction going forward. The problem that has seemingly been ever-present for the Cleveland Browns is their need for a franchise quarterback. The troika of Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson will hardly put fear into defensive coordinators' hearts week after week.

It's the fact that this crop of NFL prospects is underwhelming, other than Mendoza, that may do Andrew Berry in. The only other quarterback considered to be in the first-round conversation is Alabama's Ty Simpson, a player with considerable warts to his game that wouldn't surprise anyone if he fell to the second round. Then, there's the group of flawed passers (LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Miami's Carson Beck, Penn State's Drew Allar, Clemson's Cade Klubnik) who make up the middle-round prospects teams wind up taking a flyer on year after year.

Palmer claimed to have received a text from an NFL offensive coordinator with a telling five-word message: "This quarterback class is trash."

"I do think this draft class did wonders for Andrew and the organization’s perception of him. But this needs to snowball now. It has to head in a direction — you have to figure out the quarterback position.

From talking to people around the league, I think they’d probably prefer to be in 2027 if you’re looking for a quarterback. I had an offensive coordinator text me this morning, ‘This quarterback class is trash.’

I’m assuming he’s excluding Fernando Mendoza from that. But that’s where things stand right now."

While Carson Beck's Georgia ties to Todd Monken shouldn't be overlooked, it’s getting more difficult to view this draft class as something it isn’t. If talent evaluators and NFL coaches are not impressed, perhaps Browns fans' expectations should be tapered as well.

Browns fans may not be free of Deshaun Watson yet

With ownership’s directive to compete now is crystal clear, there is a very real possibility that Deshaun Watson's tenure in Cleveland is not over, as everyone had expected. In fact, Palmer states that if winning is the objective, Watson may very well be the best option among the three QBs under contract for the Browns.

We can all only hope Palmer's prediction doesn't prove correct, as Browns fans have seen just about all they can bear from Deshaun Watson. Be it a veteran free agent, a new rookie, or Shedeur Sanders, any of these options would be much more appealing than seeing Watson again.