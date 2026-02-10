2018 re-draft reminds Browns fans how painful the Baker Mayfield pick truly was

If we turn back the clock to April 26, 2018, Browns fans all around the country are anxiously awaiting the NFL Draft. The 2017 season was as bad as it got, as the Browns suffered a humiliating 0-16 record — completely defeated. There was hope on the horizon, though. For their efforts (or lack thereof), they were granted the first overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In honor of the Super Bowl, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson conducted a re-draft of the 2018 (and 2024) draft's top 10 picks. What began as a fun exercise quickly turned into a cruel joke that served to rub salt in the wounds of this down-bad fanbase. How did the Browns make out? You be the judge.

With the top selection in 2018, the Browns selected quarterback Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma. The fiery signal-caller had a rollercoaster tenure in Cleveland; though, most fans remember him fondly. The highlight of his career was the 2020 playoff run that included a wild-card victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers before a heartbreaking loss in the divisional round to the eventual AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The future seemed so bright.

Following up that 2020 season, however, Mayfield struggled through injuries and clashed with head coach Kevin Stefanski. His competitive nature kept him on the field, but the writing was on the wall. As soon as the Browns entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, Mayfield's time in Cleveland was over. He wound up bouncing around from the Panthers to the Rams in 2021 before revitalizing his career with the Buccaneers.

So, in this re-draft, where will the Browns go? Brace yourselves, because it's going to sting.

Browns nab Josh Allen first overall in 2018 re-draft

Ardent Browns fans will remember that there was a lot of smoke around the Browns' interest in Josh Allen leading up to the draft. Of course, the totally not-dysfunctional Browns hadn't even involved then-head coach Hue Jackson in the decision-making process.

Robert Klemko, then of Sports Illustrated, had the scoop on this unconventional practice.

Observations about the Browns pick:



1. Only Dorsey *knows* who they'll pick at 1

2. That decision has been made

3. Info to the contrary is disinformation

4. His people aren't telling media his plan; they don't know

5. Hue, who will be coaching for his job, is out of the loop — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) April 25, 2018

Nonetheless, Wilson makes the decision between the two MVP QBs (Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen) by grabbing the 6-foot-5 gunslinger out of the University of Wyoming. The age-old question of environment versus talent is the first thing that comes to mind with this selection.

Is Josh Allen the quarterback we've come to know if his early years were molded by luminaries such as Hue Jackson and Freddie Kitchens? It's certainly an interesting conversation. Despite the fact that Mayfield wasn't necessarily a bad pick, history has shown us that the Browns would've been better off with Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson at this spot. Alas, the QB carousel spins on.

The Browns take an All-Pro defender with their fourth overall pick

The Browns had an embarrassment of riches in terms of draft capital in 2018, as they secured an extra first-round pick from the Houston Texans in a 2017 trade down. Hmm, who was that trade for again? Deshaun Watson. Thanks, football gods — your cruelty is noted.

The Browns actually nailed this pick by selecting cornerback Denzel Ward out of Ohio State. Ward has been a fixture of the Browns' defense since his selection, earning five Pro Bowl berths in his eight seasons with the team. However, one of the rules of the re-draft was that a team couldn't repeat their selection. Thus, Denzel Ward is out of consideration.

Instead, the Browns opt for another defensive back who blossomed into one of the league's best: that is Alabama's hybrid Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins eleventh overall. He was subsequently traded to the Steelers following disenchantment with his situation in Miami and he blossomed under Mike Tomlin's tutelage.

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has snatched 21 interceptions in his career, roaming the secondary and making an impact wherever he winds up in a game. He would've been a sterling selection for the Browns, no doubt about it.

It's safe to say that if this alternate universe existed, the Browns probably wouldn't find themselves in their current predicament. Deshaun Watson would never have been a Brown. The infamous QB jersey wouldn't have added surnames such as Brissett, Walker, Thompson-Robinson, Driskel, Winston, Zappe, and Gabriel.

Alas, hindsight is always 20/20. The future is bright for the Cleveland Browns. Fans have no choice but to keep believing that their franchise QB is coming. All it takes is hitting on one QB lottery ticket to get this franchise out of the doldrums.

Here's to hoping it happens sooner rather than later.