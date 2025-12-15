Shedeur Sanders addresses confusing wristband moment that had Browns fans furious

During the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, there was an odd moment where Shedeur Sanders struggled to relay the call to the huddle. The rookie quarterback ended up running over to head coach Kevin Stefanski to get the play call, before the Browns ultimately received a delay of game. After that, Sanders ran to the sideline to get a new play card wristband.

Sideline reporter Allison Williams shared that the team made a change to one of the sheets in Sanders’ wristband. This led everyone to believe that the rookie quarterback was sent on the field with the wrong play sheet.

However, after the game, Sanders said that the issue was that one of the cards fell out of his wristband on the sideline, which is much more forgivable.

"The card just fell out. It just fell out on the sideline. That was it." #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on the wristband issue early in the game https://t.co/rIPnk7crtH pic.twitter.com/ItbgiVlhVK — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 14, 2025

Shedeur Sanders' odd delay-of-game sequence looked worse than it actually was

Of course, since it’s the Browns, there will be skepticism on if that’s what actually happened, but Sanders should be taken at his word. While it would’ve been an embarrassing moment for the franchise if the rookie quarterback was sent out with the wrong wristband, Cleveland has enough actual issues to be embarrassed about, as opposed to what seems to be an honest mishap.

Overall, it was a rough day from start to finish for Sanders and the Browns. The rookie quarterback completed 18-of-35 passes for 177 yards and three interceptions. He was also sacked five times.

Sanders still flashed some promising moments that had fans excited, like the ball placement on his second interception, that bounced off Jerry Jeudy’s chest for a would be touchdown, into the defender’s hands. The rookie also had some rough moments that he will learn from.

Ultimately, Sanders looked like a talented rookie quarterback on a terrible team, and that’s exactly what he is. Unfortunately, not many of the takes surrounding him will reflect that reality. Part of that is because of the circumstances surrounding him. Among those circumstances is the reality that Cleveland will have to decide if it wants to move forward with him at quarterback, or draft a first rounder in 2026.

Sanders will have three more games to continue making his case.