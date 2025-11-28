Shedeur Sanders and the Browns offense could have a surprising day against the 49ers

Shedeur Sanders made his first career start in Week 12, as the Cleveland Browns defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-10. While the rookie quarterback had some impressive moments to build on, critics have been quick to point out that his performance came against a 2-9 Raiders team. Everyone is already waiting on to see how he will perform in start No. 2, when the Browns host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The 49ers, are much different than the Raiders. San Francisco will enter the game at 8-4, and respected defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will be scheming up the defense against the rookie quarterback. With the 49ers being viewed as a significantly tougher challenge than the Raiders, what are realistic expectations for Sanders and Cleveland’s offense? The rookie quarterback may have more success than people expect.

Shedeur Sanders will have the opportunity to build some momentum against the 49ers

While San Francisco is 8-4, it doesn’t have the same stingy defense NFL fans are used to the 49ers having. Star defenders Fred Warner and Nick Bosa being sidelined for the year is a big reason why, but the unit has also lost guys like Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, and Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. San Francisco’s defense is very much a young unit, under a good coach, trying to figure things out without its two best players.

Like any unit facing those circumstances, there have been some growing pains this year. The 49ers will enter the game allowing 342.7 yards per game (22nd) and 241.8 passing yards per game (26th). Additionally, San Francisco has struggled to get after the quarterback consistently without Bosa, recording a league-low 13 sacks on the season.

This doesn’t mean Sanders and the Browns are just going to go carve the 49ers up; Cleveland is also a young unit with it’s fair share of growing pains. However, San Francisco’s defensive performance this season point to the Browns having the opportunity to make some plays on Sunday. The offensive line should be able to protect Sanders, and the rookie quarterback has shown that when he has time, he’ll usually be able to get the ball to his weapons.

Kevin Stefanski’s game plan will also be a factor in how the offense looks. If Cleveland’s defense is able to dominate the 49ers offense, the Browns head coach has shown that he has no problem playing conservatively. That could result in a mum day for Sanders. As long as he protects the football, and Cleveland wins the game, there won’t be any complaints directed at the rookie. If the Browns are forced to open things up offensively, though, there’s a chance Sanders could have a productive day through the air against an inconsistent 49ers pass defense.