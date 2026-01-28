Shedeur Sanders gets even more 2026 hype after controversial Pro Bowl nod

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders found himself in the news once again, as he was able to be named to the Pro Bowl despite a largely poor rookie season, which has once again ignited the debate about the merits of the fifth-round pick as a professional player.

While this nomination will not have any impact in Sanders' status as the team's possible starting quarterback in the 2026 season, it must be known that he is still a firm contender for the QB1 role under whoever gets brought in to be the coach.

CBS Sports, in a game of quarterback matchmaker, believes Sanders will be in line to start in 2026. While the lack of top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft could be one reason for Cleveland to run it back with Sanders, CBS believes the reason is related more to Deshaun Watson.

Between the Browns' ghoulish cap situation and the much-maligned veteran coming off a serious Achilles injury, Cleveland may be better off seeing what Sanders can do with a full year under his belt than rolling the dice on a known bad quantity in Watson.

CBS tabs Browns' Shedeur Sanders as 2026 starter due to QB uncertainty

Sanders was not very good in 2025. While he showed more of a playmaking aptitude than Dillon Gabriel due to his desire to hunt for chances down the field, he did throw 10 interceptions against seven touchdowns this year while struggling to accurately distribute the ball.

Sanders supporters have some reason to push back on the narrative that this year was a complete waste, as No. 12 was dealing with arguably the worst wide receiver and offensive tackle rooms in the league, on top of a lame-duck head coach in Kevin Stefanski.

Unless the Browns decide to take Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at the end of the first round, it seems unlikely that a quarterback class that is lacking in strong Day 2 players is the best way forward. Whoever gets hired as coach may give Sanders a prove-it season before moving off him in the stronger 2027 class.

Sanders may be closer to earning a Pro Bowl on merit next season if he manages to turn back the clock to his Colorado days, but it remains to be seen if the Browns will be willing to actually give him that chance.