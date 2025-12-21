Shedeur Sanders injury update: Browns QB leaves game with finger injury, returns

Just when it looked like rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the 3-11 Cleveland Browns were finally starting to get some positive momentum going after a strong opening effort against the likely playoff-bound Buffalo Bills, injuries have once again thrown the quarterback situation into turmoil.

While driving down the field and trailing Buffalo 13-7, Sanders suffered a gruesome finger injury that left his right pinky finger gushing blood. While he tried to come back into the game, Sanders was eventually taken to the locker room. His status for the rest of the game remains uncertain.

Unsurprisingly, when fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel entered the game as the Browns were facing a critical third down, he took a sack that eventually led to a field goal. Cleveland cut the lead to 13-10, but the status of Sanders is still at the forefront of everyone's mind.

Luckily, after another James Cook touchdown made it 20-10 in favor of Buffalo, Sanders returned to the game and replaced Gabriel. Cleveland has to be breathing a huge sigh of relief after their lightning rod rookie avoided anything serious.

Sanders has rebounded from a rough outing against the Chicago Bears. Even though he threw another interception, Sanders completed 10 of his first 13 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Most impressive, perhaps, is how Sanders has used his legs.

Sanders leads all Browns in rushing with 35 yards on three attempts despite never having the reputation as a scrambler. If Sanders is able to make plays outside of the pocket, his status within the league is only going to increase as he smooths out the rough edges in his game.

Gabriel is likely going to get the ball out of his hands as quickly as possible, that might take away some of the explosion that Sanders brings to the table if he has to either finish out the game or take a good chunk of snaps away from Shedeur while he heals up. Any throwing hand injury must be handled with caution.