Shedeur Sanders just found the perfect mentor to help him become a star

Shedeur Sanders showed some encouraging signs in his first preseason game for the Cleveland Browns. He looked composed, accurate, and capable of handling an NFL offense.

But he's still levels away from securing Cleveland's starting quarterback job, let alone becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. There's no denying that Sanders still has plenty of growing to do before he can fully take the reins of Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Sanders may have just found the mentor who can help him get there. After the Browns' joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie had a long conversation with Jalen Hurts about what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

Shedeur Sanders is taking Jalen Hurts' advice at Browns' practice

In some ways, Hurts and Sanders had similar paths into the NFL. Both were high-profile quarterbacks in college. Both fell out of the first round of the NFL Draft, and both started out their careers as backups.

The comparisons may end there, but Hurts knows a thing or two about overcoming the odds to become a starting NFL quarterback. He began his career behind Carson Wentz and eventually took over the starting job when Wentz suffered an injury.

From there, he's grown into a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who is one of the highest-paid players in the league. Browns fans would be overjoyed if Shedeur followed that same path, and Hurts is giving him some advice on how to get there.

Per The Athletic's Zach Berman, Hurts and Sanders had a lengthy chat after the Browns and Eagles finished their joint practice Wednesday.

Hurts said, "I'll keep the conversation intimate. We had a very lengthy conversation. He came to me and just wanted to talk. I'm always there...giving my perspective on what I see and how I've gone about things. Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience and hard work and a sense of resilience. You've got to want it. You've got to want it. I'm supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities."

Patience, hard work, and resilience. That's what Sanders needs to become more than just a polarizing backup.

One conversation isn't going to set Sanders on the path to becoming an elite quarterback, but it always helps to have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in your corner as a rookie. If Shedeur takes Hurts' wisdom to heart, Browns fans might eventually see him develop into something special.