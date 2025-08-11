Shedeur Sanders' promising debut keeps making believers out of former haters

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a special opportunity to start the team’s first preseason game, and he seized the moment, delivering a performance that has everyone talking. While Sanders is now back to work with the Browns, focusing on the competition in Cleveland’s quarterback room, some people are focusing on his competition outside of the Browns.

NFL fans and analysts love to compare quarterbacks, and with all the healthy rookie QBs getting some preseason action under their belts, the comparisons between them have officially started. In a recent CBS Sports piece, Tyler Sullivan ranked the rookie quarterback performances from Week 1 of the preseason.

Of the 11 rookies who played, including J.J. McCarthy who lost his actual rookie season to a knee injury, Sullivan ranked Sanders’ performance No. 2 of all the first-year quarterbacks. The Browns’ rookie only trailed New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart, who completed 12-of-19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Shedeur Sanders’ Week 1 preseason performance ranked second amongst rookie quarterbacks

Sullivan praised Sanders for capitalizing on his opportunity, and argued that the skills the rookie showcased should impress Cleveland’s coaches, and help the rookie QB move up the depth chart.

"He certainly played well enough to warrant possibly moving up the depth chart, completing 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns… it was the type of showing that should only endear him to the coaching staff going forward through the preseason." Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports)

As for why Dart got the nod over Sanders, Sullivan said, “he was going up against some of the Buffalo starters and performed well in that settling.” In the end, both rookie quarterbacks delivered performances their respective fans are excited about, but they will unfortunately be linked by comparisons that will surely get annoying for both sides.

Regardless, Sanders has turned his attention to Week 2 of the preseason. Already back in practice on Monday, the Browns will travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday for joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday and Thursday. On Saturday, Cleveland will face the Eagles in their second preseason game, with Sanders hopefully delivering another impressive performance.

