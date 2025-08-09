Shedeur Sanders' preseason TDs have sports legends hyped up on social media

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders managed to make a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers a must-watch event, as his first NFL action served to further the narrative that his fall to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft was one of the most egregious Draft Day slides in NFL history.

Despite failing to lead his team to scores in the first quarter, Sanders completed 11 of 18 passes for 102 yards with two second-quarter touchdown passes, both of which went to wide receiver Kaden Davis. Cleveland went into the locker room up 14-7 despite the fact that Carolina's starters played a good chunk of snaps.

Deion Sanders went fully into proud dad mode after Shedeur's second score, as a simple "Oh yeah what now!" post spoke volumes. The elder Sanders was clearly perturbed by the deluge of haters his son picked up before even playing a game.

Cleveland icon LeBron James took to social media to offer his congratulations, saying that Sanders is "looking good out there" while urging him to keep grinding and work on his craft. This may be the most effusive social media praise a 14-point preseason half has ever earned.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders praised by LeBron James, Deion Sanders

Sanders has not only managed to throw two touchdowns, but he appears to be working on his two big flaws as a prospect. His drive-extending scramble shows more of a willingness to use his legs, and his second touchdown was a result of him staying in the pocket amid a ferocious rush.

With more mobility than Joe Flacco, a more aggressive style than Kenny Pickett, and a stronger arm than Dillon Gabriel, the combination of Sanders' positive traits is on full display. As long as he doesn't bail on clean pockets, Sanders will distribute the ball.

Even though preseason stardom is far from a guarantee for regular season success, the fact that Sanders is looking cool and composed in the pocket is lending more credence to the theory that the Browns managed to land a player with first-round talent all the way in the fifth round.