3 dream-chasing Browns players who could standout in preseason opener

Cleveland Browns football is finally (kind of) back Friday night, as they wrap up their joint sessions with the Panthers with a preseason game. Shedeur Sanders is undoubtedly the leading, dominant storyline in this one, as he will be the first quarterback to take game reps in 2025 (albeit with mostly backups and due to injury).

It sounds like most of the starters will not play, and it will be a mix of lower-end first-team players with second-team players. This leaves plenty of opportunities for the rookie class, from fifth overall pick Mason Graham to the flurry of undrafted free agents. Here are three undrafted Browns who could make some noise Friday in Carolina.

Dream-chasing Browns players who could impress in preseason opener

Luke Floriea - WR

Starting with the hometown kid from Mentor and Kent State, Luke Floriea has been making a name for himself all offseason thus far. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler named Floriea as his camp sleeper for Cleveland, as coaches told him they were having a tough time covering the undrafted wideout.

Floriea is even more intriguing because he specializes in the slot, a role that is likely to be filled with unproven players this year, like Jamari Thrash. He figures to get a solid amount of reps with Sanders, and a good performance will continue to put pressure on the coaching staff to find a spot for him somewhere.

Gage Larvadain - WR

Sticking with the wideouts, Gage Larvadain from South Carolina has frequently been on the other end of highlight passes dating back to the offseason program. He's not a very physically dominant receiver at five-foot-ten, 176 pounds, but he's likely the fastest of the undrafted wideouts with the potential to contribute on special teams.

Both Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman aren't going to suit up on Friday, so Larvadain should see plenty of chances to prove himself in game. He can bolster his case for making the initial 53-man roster by showing out on special teams reps, as he can aim to take the lead return man role over someone like DeAndre Carter.

LaMareon James - CB

The biggest injury in Browns' camp so far has been to cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., who will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles. Greg Newsome will slide into Emerson's outside role across from Denzel Ward, but neither is likely to play in the first preseason game. With that, undrafted cornerback LaMareon James from TCU will get an expanded look.

While James isn't quite as tall as Emerson at five feet ten, he has the long arms and physicality that make him a similar prototype to Emerson. His physicality at the position might bode well for his chances to kick inside, but he would have to beat out Cam Mitchell and Myles Harden for that role. Nonetheless, James is poised to see a full serving of reps Friday with a chance to make his mark.

More Browns news and analysis